Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BOWFF. TD Securities cut their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BOWFF stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.