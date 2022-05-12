Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

NYSE VAPO opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Vapotherm has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vapotherm will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,378 shares in the company, valued at $400,446.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

