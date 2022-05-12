Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.96

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $40.96 and last traded at $41.20, with a volume of 1839 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $475,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

