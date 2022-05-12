Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$68.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 94.64%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

