CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.42

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get CEVA alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3,216.00, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $34.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 31.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 47,407 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.