Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 36133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 105,500,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,906,000 after purchasing an additional 627,927 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 46,774,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,090,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120,709 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 15,947,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,601 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $862.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

