Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ashtead Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.97) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashtead Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.14) to GBX 6,100 ($75.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($64.48) to GBX 4,770 ($58.81) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Ashtead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,424.60.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $187.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.88. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $185.62 and a twelve month high of $349.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ashtead Group (Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.