Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Given New C$87.00 Price Target at Cowen

Nuvei (TSE:NVEIGet Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from C$143.00 to C$87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from C$169.00 to C$143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$104.00.

Nuvei stock opened at C$53.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$50.64 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$79.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$89.07.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

