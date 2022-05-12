adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of adidas from €290.00 ($305.26) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Baader Bank lowered shares of adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($200.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of adidas from €205.00 ($215.79) to €193.00 ($203.16) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of adidas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $256.56.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.25. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.25 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Equities analysts predict that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 79.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 14.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in adidas in the fourth quarter valued at $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

