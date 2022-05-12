Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.80 ($9.26) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Banca Mediolanum from €11.50 ($12.11) to €10.00 ($10.53) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Banca Mediolanum stock opened at $14.39 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.
Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.
