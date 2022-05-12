Cormark Cuts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cormark to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.33.

TSE ERO opened at C$14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.94. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$14.10 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96.

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$168.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.3099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

