Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays to C$17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.20.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of EFN stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of C$10.99 and a 12 month high of C$15.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.59.

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$237.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.65, for a total transaction of C$527,087.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,262.65.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.