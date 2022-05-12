Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 91,550 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $715,000. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMU stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.