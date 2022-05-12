boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 111 ($1.37) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale cut shares of boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.89) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $94.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

