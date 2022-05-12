Short Interest in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Decreases By 91.8%

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the April 15th total of 170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of CSML opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $38.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

