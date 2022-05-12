Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BSCU opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $20.02.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
