Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$143.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from C$169.00 to C$143.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$166.93.

CM stock opened at C$136.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$152.28. The company has a market cap of C$61.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$129.74 and a twelve month high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6599986 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total value of C$1,177,686.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Insiders have sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock worth $1,973,187 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

