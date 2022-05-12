Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at Cormark

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$25.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CPLF stock opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$624.67 million and a P/E ratio of -38.04. Copperleaf Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.10.

In other Copperleaf Technologies news, insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased 20,000 shares of Copperleaf Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$201,000.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

