Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Lowered to C$125.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by ATB Capital from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Mainstreet Equity from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$129.17.

TSE MEQ opened at C$109.74 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Equity has a fifty-two week low of C$84.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$154.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$133.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.67, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.22.

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$43.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.7199999 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

