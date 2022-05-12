NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at Cormark

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of NuVista Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.05.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$11.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.49. NuVista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$323.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.