DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.

TSE DCM opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.28 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.

Get DATA Communications Management alerts:

About DATA Communications Management (Get Rating)

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.