DATA Communications Management’s (DCM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Clarus Securities currently has a C$2.50 target price on the stock.
TSE DCM opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$57.28 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of C$0.78 and a 52-week high of C$1.51.
