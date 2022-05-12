First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 66.7% in April

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.67. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a one year low of $47.04 and a one year high of $67.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

