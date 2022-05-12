Citigroup Cuts Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $7.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,357,000 after buying an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.