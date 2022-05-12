Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of HIMS opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $637.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.38.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 86,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $448,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $2,935,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $640,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health (Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.