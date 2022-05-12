Stephens Downgrades Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) to Underweight

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $51.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $83.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.05.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 181,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,383,174.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,467,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,240,308.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock valued at $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 320.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $430,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 104.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth about $248,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

