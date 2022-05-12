HSBC Lowers Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $240.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at HSBC from $293.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Shares of ROK opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.53 and a 200-day moving average of $298.47.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

