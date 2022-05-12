Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $133.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.59. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,284.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

