Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Lowered to “Underperform” at CLSA

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNPTF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunny Optical Technology (Group) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SNPTF opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.45. Sunny Optical Technology has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $32.09.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

