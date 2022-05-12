Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SAEYY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

