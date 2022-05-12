Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.

EADSY stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. Airbus had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

