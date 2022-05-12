Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Buy

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EADSY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($145.26) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($126.32) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.86.
EADSY stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
About Airbus (Get Rating)
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
