Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a market cap of $625.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,327.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

