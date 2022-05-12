Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

HBCP opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.75. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $45.73. The company has a market capitalization of $297.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.21). Home Bancorp had a net margin of 34.21% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 80.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

