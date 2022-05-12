Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

