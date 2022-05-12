Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) PT Lowered to $5.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.56, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vicarious Surgical has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71.
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 8,537 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $36,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,830 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $27,866.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 136,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,842 shares of company stock valued at $152,359.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vicarious Surgical (RBOT)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.