Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.74. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 25,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.99%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

