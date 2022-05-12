KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Penn National Gaming in a report issued on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

