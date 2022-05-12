Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONO. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. Sonos has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,434.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 29.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Sonos by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 275,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 82.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

