Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) PT Set at C$3.25 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) has been given a C$3.25 target price by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:PRB opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. Probe Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.52 and a 52-week high of C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$268.82 million and a P/E ratio of -19.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a current ratio of 16.90.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Probe Metals will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

