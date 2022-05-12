Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Main Street Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 68,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

