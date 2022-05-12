Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Given a C$0.20 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) received a C$0.20 price target from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

