Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Given a C$0.20 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) received a C$0.20 price target from equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of MAE opened at C$0.08 on Tuesday. Maritime Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 million and a PE ratio of -18.75.
About Maritime Resources (Get Rating)
