Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 50.37% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
