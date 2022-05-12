Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given a C$1.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 50.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a one year low of C$1.81 and a one year high of C$3.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.