Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO) Given a C$8.00 Price Target by Haywood Securities Analysts

Eloro Resources (CVE:ELO – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 price target by Haywood Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s current price.

ELO stock opened at C$3.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$248.38 million and a P/E ratio of -46.71. Eloro Resources has a 12-month low of C$3.06 and a 12-month high of C$5.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.12.

In related news, Director Alexander Horvath acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares in the company, valued at C$906,750. Also, Director Francis Sauve acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.51 per share, with a total value of C$45,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,755,575 shares in the company, valued at C$7,917,643.25.

Eloro Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, bismuth, indium, and other base metal properties. The company holds 99% interest in the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, southern Bolivia; and 82% interest in the La Victoria, a gold-silver property that consists of 16 mineral concessions covering an area of 8,933 hectares located in the North-Central Mineral Belt of Peru.

