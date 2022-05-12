STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €48.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STM. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($50.53) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of EPA STM opened at €34.38 ($36.18) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.05) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($22.58). The company’s 50-day moving average is €36.18 and its 200 day moving average is €39.74.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

