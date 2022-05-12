Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

RNO opened at €22.95 ($24.15) on Tuesday. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($106.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.04.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

