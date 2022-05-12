Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been assigned a €55.00 ($57.89) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 139.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RNO. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

Shares of RNO opened at €22.95 ($24.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.04. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

