Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €280.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €280.00 ($294.74) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.87% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($194.74) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($131.58) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €234.00 ($246.32).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €146.70 ($154.42) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 52-week high of €245.45 ($258.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €150.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €171.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

