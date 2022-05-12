UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.15 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €4.15 ($4.37) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AF. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.79) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.37) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price target on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of EPA:AF opened at €3.86 ($4.07) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($15.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

