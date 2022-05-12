Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €180.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) received a €180.00 ($189.47) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 67.47% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($134.74) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €146.92 ($154.66).

Airbus stock opened at €107.48 ($113.14) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €105.07 and its 200-day moving average is €109.45. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

