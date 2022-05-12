Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been assigned a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

WAC stock opened at €19.26 ($20.27) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.69. Wacker Neuson has a 1-year low of €17.74 ($18.67) and a 1-year high of €30.90 ($32.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

