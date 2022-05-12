Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $320.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

