Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NCC. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.04).

LON NCC opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.52) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £633.60 million and a PE ratio of 68.17. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 162.80 ($2.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.29). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 184.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.29.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

